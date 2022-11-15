You Don't Have to Unbutton Stove Top's Thanksgiving Pants

There’s good news for the nearly half of U.S. adults who say they overeat on Thanksgiving: Stove Top stuffing is re-releasing its maternity-like Stuffing Pants.

Created in 2017, the limited edition Thanksgiving pants are coming back to commemorate the Kraft Heinz brand’s 50th anniversary.

“Hundreds” of pairs of Stuffing Pants will be available on Amazon as of 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 16.

The “new and improved jogger-style pants” come with a price tag of $24.90 and include: 360-degree “stuffin’-stretch technology” courtesy of a stuffing-print belly band; an extra-wide waistband; a cargo pocket; and “soft, Stove Top red fabric.”

If they look familiar, the pants are much like a stuffing-themed version of the maternity pants actor Matt LeBlanc wore on the 2001 Thanksgiving episode of Friends.

According to a spokesperson, the pants “sold out immediately” the first time around. In 2017, they were $19.98, which is about $24.29 today.

Sadly, the stuffing print pockets available five years ago are no more—but we do have this faux infomercial to remember them by:

Stove Top is promoting the pants on Instagram via paid and organic social, as well as through influencers.

The brand said it wants to “bring comfort to every facet of Thanksgiving this year, including your conversations and waistband.”

Stove Top’s Stuffing Pants combine two 20th-century trends in fashion and convenience. The first is maternity pants, which initially appeared in the 1950s.

The second is instant stuffing mix.

According to a 2005 obituary, Stove Top is the brainchild of Ruth Siems, who was tasked with creating an instant stuffing for poultry while working in R&D at General Foods. The product was tested in 1972 and officially launched in 1973. (Kraft bought the brand in 1990.)

Per the Los Angeles Times, Stove Top sells 60 million boxes of stuffing each Thanksgiving.

In a 2020 survey, stuffing ranked third on the list of Americans’ favorite Thanksgiving dishes, behind only turkey and mashed potatoes.