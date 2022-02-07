Retailing Walmart Shows How It Connects People With 'Live Better Now' The new campaign launched during the Olympics and will run throughout the year Walmart is stressing how hard it is working to help consumers live better lives.Walmart By Rebecca Theodore-Vachon10 mins ago “Can a company help you live a better life?” That is the question posed in Walmart’s latest campaign, “Live Better Now.” Rebecca Theodore-Vachon @FilmFatale_NYC filmfatalenyc@gmail.com Rebecca Theodore-Vachon is a freelance writer for Adweek. Recommended articles