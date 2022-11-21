Twitch Brings Back POG Picks Live Shopping Event in US, Extends It to More Markets

Twitch is bringing back its POG Picks live shopping event in the U.S. Dec. 10, a well as extending the initiative to Canada (it was held Nov. 8), Germany and the U.K. (Nov. 25 in both of those markets).

The Amazon-owned streaming platform kicked off POG Picks in the U.S. last August, for back to school, drawing more than 1.4 million unique viewers who accounted for some 7.2 million minutes watched.

It then presented POG Picks: Holiday Hive last November, a live, interactive game show hosted by creators showcasing curated products from brand sponsors to give viewers inspiration for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Twitch cited Coresight Research projections that livestream shopping in the U.S. will grow to $20 billion this year from $6 billion in 2020, as well as the format’s established success in markets like China, as the reasoning behind the return and expansion of POG Picks.

Three-hour livestream POG Picks: MultEHverse in Canada Nov. 8 featured viewers predicting the winners of streamer challenges, participating in polls and winning prizes by participating in chat.

It was presented by Samsung, with additional sponsors including Chromebook, Doritos and The Source, and several Canadian-owned brands were featured, as well.

Germany and the U.K. get their turn Nov 25 at 10 a.m. ET with POG Picks: Black Friday Battle Deals, which will stream on the TwitchPresents channel and mark Twitch’s first social commerce production in Europe.

POG Picks: Black Friday Battle Deals will feature product showcases and head-to-head gaming, product and community challenges where viewers can win sponsor prizes, giveaways and Twitch gift subscriptions, and Twitch said sponsors will come from the beauty, consumer technology hardware and gaming sectors.

Challenges will include gameplay on sponsor titles such as Frontier Games’ Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate—Daemonhunters and F1 Manager 2022; Krafton Games’ PUBG: Battleground; and Warner Bros. Games’ Gotham Knights, and product unboxings will include Bulldog Skincare, the Google Pixel 7 and the Pico 4 All-in-One VR Headset.

Twitch

Finally, the return of POG Picks: Holiday Hive in the U.S. Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET and feature Spotlight product segments, which Twitch called its “updated take on QVC-meets-late-night-infomercial highlights and demos,” and Stream Picks, an interactive shopping extension in which clickable carousels are overlaid on the stream.

Twitch said participating brands thus far are Acer, Beats By Dre, Corsair, New World from Amazon Games and Pair of Thieves, with more details to be revealed in early December.

Twitch Brand Partnership Studio global head Adam Harris said in a statement, “Each POG Picks show is custom-designed to resonate with our community. We’ve seen tremendous growth from our POG Picks productions, and we are continuing to experiment with new formats to make them more entertaining and interactive. Since its debut, we’ve nearly tripled sponsorship revenue year-over-year from POG Picks shows, and we’re on track to double the number of POG Picks shows in 2022 compared with last year. The expansion of the series is a testament to our community’s appetite for more engaging live entertainment within their shopping experiences.”