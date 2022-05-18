CPG & Grocery After Taking Over Myspace, Trolli Tries Out Craigslist The new campaign also involves pinning flyers to bulletin boards in university libraries Unfortunately for the gummy brand, Craigslist users quickly flagged Trolli's posts.Trolli By Paul Hiebert27 seconds ago One year ago, Trolli picked an unusual platform to promote a line of martian-themed gummies: Myspace. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Paul Hiebert @hiebertpaul paul.hiebert@adweek.com Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG companies and the broader business of commerce. Recommended articles