A devastating aspect of motor neuron disease (MND)—a neurodegenerative condition that deteriorates muscular nerve cells—is that it can take away the ability to speak. To help those living with MND maintain their personal expression, Dell Technologies and Intel, in partnership with the U.K.-based Motor Neurone Disease Association and Rolls-Royce, created a first-of-its-kind book that banks people’s voices as they read aloud.