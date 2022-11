Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

On this episode of The Speed of Culture, Samsung Electronics chief marketing officer Michelle Crossan-Matos talks with host Matt Britton about Samsung’s consumer marketing transformation, which focuses on Gen Z, innovation, sustainability, the metaverse, Web3 and AI.