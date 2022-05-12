The New 'Gen Z Shopper' Opportunity in Mobile Gaming

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week , July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

The mobile gaming industry has exploded over the past few years. According to the 2021 Global Games Market Report, the global gaming market is now worth more than $98 billion. It is projected to go beyond a whopping $272 billion in the next decade.