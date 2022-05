Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week , July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

Snapchat now allows users to share eBay listings in Snaps on the social networking platform. When someone shares an eBay listing in a Snap, viewers will be able to tap the listing to view it on eBay.