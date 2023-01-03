Shopify is debuting a new way for major retailers to pick and choose from its ecommerce tools as the platform looks to widen its client base beyond small businesses.

With the Canadian b-to-b ecommerce software giant’s new service, Commerce Components, businesses can integrate individual parts of Shopify’s platform into their existing online stores. While Shopify made its name as a tech backbone for small ecommerce businesses across the web, the new tool will cater especially to larger brands, with toymaker Mattel signed on as an inaugural client.

“Commerce Components by Shopify opens our infrastructure so enterprise retailers don’t have to waste time, engineering power and money building critical foundations Shopify has already perfected, and instead frees them up to customize, differentiate and scale,” Shopify president Harley Finkelstein said in a statement.

Shopify’s new service allows businesses to select from pieces of ecommerce infrastructure spanning the purchase path, from storefront and cart software to order management and returns, as well as social commerce options and customer support chatbots. The a la carte nature of the offering allows brands to better mix and match a commerce stack to best suit their needs, according to the company.

The rollout is part of a broader strategy by Shopify to target larger brand clients as it looks to climb out of the inflation-related doldrums that have mired much of the ecommerce industry in recent months. Like many online sellers and shopping software providers, Shopify saw breakneck growth in the early pandemic, but its stock has dipped in the last year as consumers returned to in-person stores. The company laid off 10% of its workforce last July.

Sven Gerjets, chief technology officer at Mattel, said the toy giant first tapped Shopify for its Mattel Creations platform, a recently launched marketplace for digital art and tokens around the company’s popular franchises like Barbie and Hot Wheels.

“Creations empowered Mattel to move quickly, meet our customers where they are and most importantly leverage Shopify’s infrastructure to scale globally,” Gerjets said in a statement. “It was hugely successful, and we’re excited to transform our brand offerings using Commerce Components.”

Some of Shopify’s other existing enterprise clients include Glossier, Steve Madden, Spanx and Staples.