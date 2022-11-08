Platforms

Sandie Hawkins Takes Over Ecommerce Channel TikTok Shop in US

President of global business solutions Blake Chandlee will handle her former duties as general manager of North America on an interim basis

TikTok's overall headcount has risen over the past three monthsWachiwit/iStock
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

11 mins ago

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

TikTok is doing some shuffling in its upper ranks for North America, shifting general manager of North America, global business solutions Sandie Hawkins to head of ecommerce channel TikTok Shop in the U.S., with president of global business solutions Blake Chandlee handling Hawkins’ former duties on an interim basis.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles