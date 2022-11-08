Sandie Hawkins Takes Over Ecommerce Channel TikTok Shop in US

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

TikTok is doing some shuffling in its upper ranks for North America, shifting general manager of North America, global business solutions Sandie Hawkins to head of ecommerce channel TikTok Shop in the U.S., with president of global business solutions Blake Chandlee handling Hawkins’ former duties on an interim basis.