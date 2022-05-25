Fashion & Apparel

Saks Off 5th Debuts Rewards Program in Ongoing Brand Revamp

The launch is part of a strategy to appeal to young shoppers

saks off 5th store
The retailer underwent a rebrand in March.Getty Images
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

1 min ago

Discount designer retailer Saks Off 5th spent a year on extensive customer research that led to a rebrand in March, with the goal of expanding its appeal to younger shoppers. The company is continuing to make changes based on the survey data by launching a loyalty program today.

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

