Advertising Marketing Morsels: Ryan Reynolds Sets a Bad Example, Hidden Valley Makes a Diamond and More A sampling of this week's brand stunts Check out intriguing tidbits from Hidden Valley, Almond Breeze, Kraft and Ryan Reynolds and more, By Jess Zafarris & Paul Hiebert15 mins ago Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment!