Beneath the hype, retail media networks offer a unique set of tradeoffs to advertisers, according to new data from ad verification firm DoubleVerify. Brands see huge wins on engagement, but lower-than-average viewability.

Retailers’ owned-and-operated ecommerce sites, where onsite ads purchased through an RMN appear (such as a consumer packaged goods brand ad appearing on Walmart.com), have 183% higher consumer engagement compared to the baseline average across all impressions tracked by DoubleVerify as part of its eighth annual Global Insights report.

This is the first year that DoubleVerify has broken out RMNs into a section of the Global Insights report, reflecting an increased focus on retail media as cookie deprecation looms and advertisers seek out better ways to target audiences with first-party data.

Instances of violations in brand suitability and fraud are also lower on RMNs, the research found, by 10% and 31%, respectively. And the report compared metrics on owned-and-operated platforms and offsite.

The opposite is true for viewability, though. That’s because retailers’ ecommerce sites tend to optimize for consumer experience and conversions rather than viewability, as other ad-powered publishers might, explained Collette Spagnolo, vice president of marketing analytics at DoubleVerify.

“The impressions that are high-quality and viewable on [owned-and-operated] sites, those are the ones that are performing super, super high for engagement,” Spagnolo said. “Looking at the ads that actually were brand-safe, brand-suitable, fraud-free, in the right [geographical location]—they strongly outperform. The ads that are viewable are doing well for advertisers.”

Not as suitable, yet, for brand building

For media buyers, the report confirms assumptions that some are making about how RMNs are structured, said Steven Frey, director of integrated media planning at Media by Mother.

“If you sell products that are sold on an RMN, it’s a no-brainer given the engagement levels, and it would be worth the trade-offs in visibility that we’re seeing in this data,” Frey told ADWEEK. “If you are a brand looking for higher-funnel metrics on these networks, this data further affirms that this market needs to mature more before you can truly utilize it to build brand awareness.”

DV’s attention index baseline is calculated over a rolling 28-day average, and quality rates are based on the 2023 full-year average performance across all DV impressions.

“More than one-half of advertisers said they believe RMNs performed better than other channels in terms of ROAS (return on ad spend),” Spagnolo said, citing a survey that DoubleVerify conducted last year. “[Advertisers’] strategies are different going into RMNs. They think it performs better, they’re willing to pay a premium for that, and it’s just a unique channel on its own that requires its own approach to everything from media quality to performance.”