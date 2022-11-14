Pinterest Extends Pinterest TV to Canada

Live shopping offering Pinterest TV made its debut in the U.S. last November, and Pinterest said Monday that content from the initiative can now be viewed in Canada, just in time to provide inspiration for the holiday shopping season.

Pinterest TV enables brands and creators to showcase and tag products that Pinners can then purchase via the retailer’s site, and hosts have access to tools including brand collaborations, a limited-time-offer module for discounts, product details, product drops and prices.

A fresh episode streams each day focused on different topics including beauty, fashion, food and home, and recordings are available after they livestream.

Following each episode, brands create shoppable boards featuring the products that were highlighted.

Pinterest

More than 60 brands and four major North American publishers are taking part in “Shop the Holidays With Pinterest TV,” 10 hours of daily programming in Canada and the U.S. Tuesday through Friday (Nov. 15 through 18), totaling over 40 hours of shoppable content, alongside exclusive access to product drops and deals, mindful meditation breaks and shopping tips and tricks.

Episodes will be hosted by a combination of Canadian and global brands, Pinterest key opinion sellers and publishers, with a different topic each day.

Among the participating publishers, Pinterest partner Tastemade will present its inaugural Canadian programming.

Pinterest global head of programming and original content Nadine Zylstra said in a blog post Monday, “On Pinterest, shopping is about inspiration and, over time, we expect to make every product that a user encounters on Pinterest shoppable. Pinterest TV is the next iteration of our vision to enhance shopping surfaces and help Pinners find the products they’re looking for. We have become the home of digital-taste-based shopping, and Pinterest TV makes this experience even more personal.”