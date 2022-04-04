Retailing Meet Penny James, a JCPenney Superfan Who Reminds Us 'Shopping Is Back' She even has a pair of 'sassy, JCPenney-red prescription glasses' The department store has a new spokescharacter for its 120th birthday.JCPenney By Lisa Lacy10 mins ago Department store JCPenney was founded in Wyoming on April 14, 1902 by James Cash Penney. Originally called The Golden Rule, the store sought to “treat others as we would like to be treated.” Lisa Lacy @lisalacy lisa.lacy@adweek.com Lisa Lacy is Adweek's commerce editor. Recommended articles