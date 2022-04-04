Retailing

Meet Penny James, a JCPenney Superfan Who Reminds Us 'Shopping Is Back'

She even has a pair of 'sassy, JCPenney-red prescription glasses'

a woman named penny james, a shopper who loves JC penney
The department store has a new spokescharacter for its 120th birthday.JCPenney
By Lisa Lacy

10 mins ago

Department store JCPenney was founded in Wyoming on April 14, 1902 by James Cash Penney. Originally called The Golden Rule, the store sought to “treat others as we would like to be treated.”

