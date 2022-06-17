Advertising

Nerf Introduces Murph, the Brand's First Mascot

The character, which uses they/them pronouns, is made entirely out of darts

Murph will begin appearing in Nerf's marketing efforts later this month.Hasbro
Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Paul Hiebert

1 min ago

Since debuting in 1969, Nerf has never had a mascot. That tradition ends now.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG companies and the broader business of commerce.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A Black woman stands behind a display counter that has an array of beauty products on it. A sign on the front reads, “Fashion Fair Cosmetics.” Also in the photo are fashion mannequins, making the scene look like one from a department store.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Fashion Fair Cosmetics Makes a Bold Return With Illuminating Doc, The Beauty of Blackness

By Natalie Venegas

Platforms

Disney, Twitter Blast Off on #MissionLightyear

By David Cohen

a t-mobile storefront
5G

T-Mobile Offers International Data and Gas Discounts as Part of New Travel Campaign

By Patrick Kulp

A woman stands upside down on her hands on a tree stump and holds a bow and arrow with her feet. The bow is drawn and the tip of the arrow is on fire. The Zippo logo is in the bottom right corner. In the top left corner the caption reads, Live with confidence.
Creative

All Fire, No Smoke: Zippo’s New Campaign Offers Badass Alternative Ways to Use Its Lighters

By Kyle O’Brien

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Your Brand’s Sustainability Story Can Build Trust

By Alexis Simonetti

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects