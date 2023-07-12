Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji.
With the flames of the latest chicken sandwich war being stoked in France, McDonald’s has aimed to ensure that its McCrispy sandwich explodes onto the scene with a new ad campaign that concentrates on just how crispy the sandwiches actually are.
To promote the release across its 1,541 restaurants in France, McDonald’s has released the 1-minute long spot, which features two young people who discover that with each crunch of their McCrispy sandwiches, they can make boxes around the postal center where they work explode with confetti.
The two then compete to discover what fun they can have with the items in each of the boxes while traveling along warehouse aisles to a cover of the ’80s tune “Kids in America.”
Created by TBWA/France, the film was directed by Frederik Bond and produced by Else to deliberately convey the crunchy texture of the new sandwich, which contains a chicken fillet that is covered in breading, honey and mustard sauce.
The introduction of the McCrispy sandwich in France follows the success of rival KFC with its chicken sandwich while another American fast food restaurant chain Popeyes launched in the country early this year alongside its own chicken sandwich campaign.
Speaking to Adweek about the success of the KFC “Origins” campaign from last year, which was named as one of Kantar’s Most Effective Ads of 2022, Pierre Cailleau, chief marketing officer of KFC France, revealed that more than half of sales in the country were of its chicken sandwich.
CREDITS:
McDonald’s : Xavier Royaux, Anne Lainé, Vanessa Sales, Clémentine Teissedre Dalou, Lorna Font Y Bosch
TBWA\Paris : Christophe Neyret, Stéphanie Caude, Julia Montagu, Nina Fernandes
Executive creative director: Benjamin Marchal et Faustin Claverie
Production Film: Stink
Director: Fredrik Bond
