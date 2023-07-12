Food & Beverage

McDonald's McCrispy Campaign Sees Sandwich Explode Into France

McDonald's is the latest fast food restaurant in France to promote its crispy chicken sandwich

A young lady bites into her McCrispy sandwich
A young lady bites into her McCrispy sandwichMcDonald's
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

 

With the flames of the latest chicken sandwich war being stoked in France, McDonald’s has aimed to ensure that its McCrispy sandwich explodes onto the scene with a new ad campaign that concentrates on just how crispy the sandwiches actually are.

To promote the release across its 1,541 restaurants in France, McDonald’s has released the 1-minute long spot, which features two young people who discover that with each crunch of their McCrispy sandwiches, they can make boxes around the postal center where they work explode with confetti.

The two then compete to discover what fun they can have with the items in each of the boxes while traveling along warehouse aisles to a cover of the ’80s tune “Kids in America.”

Created by TBWA/France, the film was directed by Frederik Bond and produced by Else to deliberately convey the crunchy texture of the new sandwich, which contains a chicken fillet that is covered in breading, honey and mustard sauce.

The introduction of the McCrispy sandwich in France follows the success of rival KFC with its chicken sandwich while another American fast food restaurant chain Popeyes launched in the country early this year alongside its own chicken sandwich campaign.

Speaking to Adweek about the success of the KFC “Origins” campaign from last year, which was named as one of Kantar’s Most Effective Ads of 2022, Pierre Cailleau, chief marketing officer of KFC France, revealed that more than half of sales in the country were of its chicken sandwich.

CREDITS:

McDonald’s : Xavier Royaux, Anne Lainé, Vanessa Sales, Clémentine Teissedre Dalou, Lorna Font Y Bosch 

TBWA\Paris : Christophe Neyret, Stéphanie Caude, Julia Montagu, Nina Fernandes 

Executive creative director: Benjamin Marchal et Faustin Claverie 

Account director: Lucie Vallotton 

Copywriter: Vincent Cusenier 

Food creative director: Maud Poilpré 

Assistant account director: Clémence Parent 

Head of strategic planning: Céline Mazza 

Production Film: Stink 

Director: Fredrik Bond 

Producer: Annabelle Fournier 

Editor film: Matt Pochettino 

DOP: Benjamin Loeb  

Post-production: Digital District & ELSE 

Head of creative producer and CEO of \ELSE: Maxime Boiron 

Creative Producer: Elisabeth Boitte 

Post Producer: Mélanie Bernard 

Sound Production: \ELSE 

Head of music and sound: Olivier Lefebvre 

Music AD: Ferdinand Huet et Thomas Jacquet 

Sound Producer: Fabrice Pouvreau 

Sound Engineer: Alexandre Robieux  

Business affairs: Marion Le Guluche, Victoria Milward 

Sound Coordinator: Mélissandre Mons, Nathalie Victor 

Music Credits

Title: Kids in America 

Songwriter: Ricky Wilde, Leonard Reginald Smith  

Editor: Rickim Music Publ. CO LTD, Warner Chappell Music France  

Performer: S.O.S.C ft. Jessy Chris Vignolle, Shanka 

Producer: ELSE 

