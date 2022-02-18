Advertising

Marketing Morsels: A Sweaty Old Spice Deepfake, High-Octane Skittles and More

A sampling of this week's brand stunts

Discover delectable brand moves from Old Spice, Skittles and C4 Energy, Lobos 1707 and more.
Headshot of Jess Zafarris Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Jess Zafarris & Paul Hiebert

5 mins ago

Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment!

Headshot of Jess Zafarris

Jess Zafarris

Jess Zafarris is the director of audience engagement at Adweek.

Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

brands gonna brand

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Bologna Face Masks, Coke Bots and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Mystery Ice Cream, Joenuary and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

a bottle of vodka and whisky side by side on a smartphone

Beer & Spirits

Seeking Growth, Pernod Ricard Doubles Down on Media

By Paul Hiebert

chips ahoy and sour patch kids GIF

Platforms

How Mondelēz International Built TikTok’s Biggest Snack Brands

By Paul Hiebert, Jess Zafarris

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


How Synthetic Voice Simplifies Inclusive Content Production

By Sean King, SVP, Commercial Services, Veritone


These Are the Trends That Will Shape CTV Ad Spend in 2022

By Tubi


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


Can the Digital Ad Experience Be Saved?

By Viant