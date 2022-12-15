MAC's New Tool Combines Virtual Try-On With Makeup Tutorials

As virtual try-on continues to redefine how makeup brands are reaching consumers, MAC Cosmetics is rolling out a new augmented reality (AR) tool that lets customers sample multiple styles at once through their phones.

The feature is designed to replicate the experience of sitting at a makeup counter with built-in looks and tutorials from the Estée Lauder-owned company’s artists. The brand claims the tool is one of the most comprehensive AR try-on tools on the market in terms of its ability to pull together different products and sync the experience with guided instructions.

“This is the first virtual tool on the market that merges the experience of an in-person makeup tutorial with a virtual experience, directly on your face,” said Mark Jiang, MAC’s vp of global ecommerce. “The experience feels as if [the artists] are there with you right in your living room as you are seeing the look come to life on your own face.”

The rollout comes as pandemic-era constraints and more widespread accessibility of AR have helped to popularize at-home makeup testing tech. Jiang said the brand has seen three times the engagement on listings from users who launch the virtual try-on tool, with a 62% lift in conversion.

“The pandemic completely changed the shopping behavior of consumers, especially around makeup,” Jiang said. “While we are returning to some semblance of normalcy, online behaviors are here to stay.”

The aesthetics offered within the tool include Sun Strobing, Grunge Glam and other viral looks, with a range of options continuously updated to match what is trending among makeup tutorial creators. The company also plans to add a geographic element with local artists and looks featured from different areas as the tool expands worldwide in the coming months. The feature can be accessed through a QR code on the MAC Cosmetics website.

Jiang said MAC hopes the merging of the talents of its real-life makeup artists with the latest interactive technology will help the brand stand out in an increasingly crowded field. Brands and platforms from L’Oréal and Sally Hansen to Amazon and Snap have rolled out virtual makeup tools as the trend continues to grow as a way to drive online sales.

“When we envision the future for our virtual try-on, and for our digital technology efforts at MAC overall, we believe that digital services and tools should enhance, rather than replace, the human element that is so important to consumers when they interact with MAC makeup artists,” Jiang said. “We are excited to bring this new innovation to our digital product suite and to MAC consumers so that they can easily experiment with different makeup looks with the guidance of a true makeup artist.”