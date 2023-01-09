L’Oréal has introduced a new motorized lipstick tool designed for people with limited mobility as part of a push to make its cosmetics more inclusive.

The French beauty giant previewed the computerized applicator, called Hapta, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas along with a device called Brow Magic that uses augmented reality to help customers better map and define their eyebrows. The new tools are the latest in a line of gadgetry L’Oréal has developed over the years that tap tech like artificial intelligence and AR to improve its beauty offerings.

The handheld Hapta device uses motion controls and customizable attachments to stabilize and level the lipstick as the user brings it closer to their mouth, making it easier for those with limited motor abilities to steadily apply it. It incorporates technology developed by a company called Verily Life Sciences that uses the same principles for a line of Liftware eating utensils.

Guive Balooch, global vice president of L’Oréal Technology Incubator, told Adweek that the Hapta device was inspired by those utensils, the advent of which led many in disabled communities to call for a similar product for makeup application.

“The community behind Liftware, who were already using their spoon and fork, were the ones that were requesting technology that would allow them to apply makeup,” Balooch said. “About one in ten people live with some type of motor skill limitation, which is an enormous population of people, and what we can tell is that something as simple as putting on a lipstick or mascara can completely change someone’s self confidence.”

L’Oréal

Improving accessibility

L’Oréal also introduced Brow Magic, which uses an AR tool called ModiFace to scan a user’s face and then recommend microblading, micro-shading or filler effects. It can also use technology from temporary tattoo company Prinker to print on precise effects using the 2,400 tiny ink nozzles inside the handheld device. The device can produce effects with a resolution of up to 1,200 dots per inch.

“Often, we find a brilliant technology that is being applied to something outside the beauty realm,” Balooch said. “Combining L’Oréal’s heritage of beauty with these advanced technologies allows us to create entirely new beauty gestures—reimagining the original technology and the traditional beauty experience, in the process.”

L’Oréal has long used technology to enhance its beauty products. The company announced another tool in partnership with Verily that taps AI to customize skin care offerings at CES last year, and the brand has an array of AR products that let customers better try out and plan looks.

Technology like this has made beauty innovation become a fast-growing corner of the tech industry, with Statista estimating the space could reach a value of $8.9 billion—or 3.1% of the total beauty market—by 2026.