Sustainability tech platform Provenance, which aims to simplify brands’ green claims, today announced it’s raised $5 million in a series B funding round. (Scroll down to view the full pitch deck.)

The round was led by the Martin Sorrell-founded venture capital firm S4S Ventures.

This is the seventh funding round for Provenance following five seed rounds between 2013 and 2020 totaling $2.6 million, and a series A round in 2022 that raised $5 million.

“Today, what we do is a B2B2C SaaS platform,” Jessi Baker, founder and CEO of Provenance, told ADWEEK. “It’s essentially helping brands and multi-brand retailers to make confident sustainability claims in ecommerce ecosystem—but we’ve got much bigger plans than that.”

Provenance has plans to be the “leading platform for all product sustainability information on the web,” she explained, with an API that can offer transparent information on the impact of any consumer product, pulling in data from third-party certifications and sustainability databases and funneling it through to shoppers via brands and retailers.

For marketers, the goal is to support brand communications rooted in transparency to avoid greenwashing, especially as regulations ramp up.

Currently, Provenance has around 200 brand and retailer partners and data for over 10,000 brands and 1.8 million products within its platform—much of which comes from certification partners and data providers.

Using labels to empower shoppers

Baker founded Provenance in 2013 while pursuing a PhD in computer science at University College London focused on trust on the internet. With a background in supply chain design, her goal—then and now—is to incentivize supply chain transparency that builds consumer trust and facilitates sustainable swaps.

The deck shows that Provenance has run case studies to demonstrate higher purchase rates for products labeled with one or more of its 125+ proof points, showing that shoppers added sustainably labeled products to their carts at a rate 30% higher than those without labels. Those proof points connect to third-party certifications or product data to show that a brand has achieved labels like “donates to charity,” “cruelty-free,” “vegan,” “carbon neutral,” “compostable parts” or dozens more.

However, the challenge for all sustainable labels and green consumption tools is getting a critical mass of shopper buy-in.

“One of the keys to their success and real impact is going to be how quickly they can get customers to use the platform, and how clear and simple they can make the ratings methodology,” Austin Whitman, founder and CEO of the Change Climate Project, told ADWEEK.

Whitman, whose company created one of the labels featured in Provenance’s pitch deck, noted that there have been dozens of similar efforts in the last several years to generate market demand for sustainable behavior among companies.

If Provenance can organize and communicate trusted sustainability labels to shoppers, helping them navigate the difference between Climate Neutral Certified and an independent label certifying certain wages or working conditions, that could be valuable, he said.

But if Provenance were to include or create additional certifications without the same rigor, that could undermine the overall goal, he added.

Provenance has been focused on the beauty, personal care and wellness space to prove its model, and will be using the additional funds to expand into additional categories, like food, and geographies, like the U.S.

“I believe people don’t want to buy products that are made by slaves or made in a way that’s massively damaging to nature and the environment,” Baker said. “Yet, we are, every day. Our mission is to change that and empower people to buy products that match with how they would like to treat the world.”