Intersecting Sustainability and Accessible Shopping 

New apparel production is a leading contributor to global warming and pollution, requiring as much as 2,000 gallons of water to make a single pair of jeans. Buying secondhand reduces the environmental impact of clothing by 75 percent. Enter Thrilling, a platform dedicated to secondhand and vintage boutiques with the goal of making shopping more exciting, modern, and above all, accessible. Thrilling’s ceo and co-founder, Shilla Kim-Parker, sat down with Adweek during Commerce Week to explore why it is important at the industry level to promote eco-friendly clothing, to understand e-commerce versus wholesale, and why shopping vintage should become a more familiar part of anyone’s shopping experience.