Intersecting Sustainability and Accessible Shopping 

Harnessing the benefits and power of secondhand shopping 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

46 seconds ago

New apparel production is a leading contributor to global warming and pollution, requiring as much as 2,000 gallons of water to make a single pair of jeans. Buying secondhand reduces the environmental impact of clothing by 75 percent. Enter Thrilling, a platform dedicated to secondhand and vintage boutiques with the goal of making shopping more exciting, modern, and above all, accessible. Thrilling’s ceo and co-founder, Shilla Kim-Parker, sat down with Adweek during Commerce Week to explore why it is important at the industry level to promote eco-friendly clothing, to understand e-commerce versus wholesale, and why shopping vintage should become a more familiar part of anyone’s shopping experience. 

