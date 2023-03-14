High inflation has made buying everyday goods—from yogurt and ketchup to trash bags and laundry detergent—more taxing on households across the country.

As a result, a growing number of shoppers are reaching for store brands, also known as private labels, to help ease the cost of keeping their refrigerators full and pantries stocked.

Last year, U.S. sales of store brands rose 11.3% compared to 2021, resulting in record-breaking revenue of $228.6 billion, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association.