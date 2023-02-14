Data Points

Infographic: Diverse Audiences Value Brands That Show Up Where They Are

Marketers have a 'significant opportunity' to grow sales by demonstrating their support

an illustration of a group of people with stripes behind them
Nearly 4 in 5 people surveyed feel more positively about brands that advertise on diverse media.Carlos Monteiro
By Paul Hiebert

People shopping for everything from shampoo to furniture to life insurance look different today than they did a decade ago.

Between 2010 and 2020, the percentage of U.S. residents who identify as white fell from 63.7% of the total population to 57.8%, according to the Census Bureau.

With more of everybody else, marketers have an opportunity to spread brand awareness by adjusting their media-buying strategies accordingly. A new white paper from Black-owned ad-tech firm Direct Digital Holdings reveals diverse audiences are more than open to receiving messages delivered to them through media channels either owned by or focused on members of their community.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 13, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

