How YouTube Drives the Creator Economy With Adam Stewart, Vice President of Sales at Google and YouTube

The opportunities the video platform and search engine bring to creators

By Matt Britton

38 seconds ago

On today’s episode of The Speed of Culture, vice president of sales at Google and YouTube Adam Stewart, joins our host Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton. They discuss YouTube and Google’s role in the creator economy and what opportunities it brings creators, advertisers, merchants and users. 

Stewart is the vice president of sales at Google and YouTube, and has been at the company for almost 16 years, where he oversees Google’s partnerships with some of the world’s largest advertisers. He helps marketers in every industry, from consumer goods to entertainment, adapt to the changing digital marketing environment.

Before joining Google, Adam was a svp at Discovery Communications, where he developed and managed sales strategies for Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, Discovery Health and BBC America.

Matt Britton

Matt Britton is America’s leading expert on the millennial generation having consulted for over half of the Fortune 500 over the past two decades. He is the Founder and CEO of Suzy and the host of The Speed of Culture Podcast.

