On today’s episode of The Speed of Culture, vice president of sales at Google and YouTube Adam Stewart, joins our host Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton. They discuss YouTube and Google’s role in the creator economy and what opportunities it brings creators, advertisers, merchants and users.

Stewart is the vice president of sales at Google and YouTube, and has been at the company for almost 16 years, where he oversees Google’s partnerships with some of the world’s largest advertisers. He helps marketers in every industry, from consumer goods to entertainment, adapt to the changing digital marketing environment.

Before joining Google, Adam was a svp at Discovery Communications, where he developed and managed sales strategies for Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, Discovery Health and BBC America.

