Food & Beverage

How Virtual Brands Attract Real Customers

Restaurants branching into the space can attract new consumers—but transparency is key

illustration of different restaurant names and food
According to DoorDash, thousands of conventional restaurants have virtual brands on its platform.
Headshot of Shannon Miller Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Shannon Miller & Paul Hiebert

9 seconds ago


In February 2021, a new restaurant appeared in Steubenville, Ohio. Its name: Wings on Wheels. The menu featured what you might expect: chicken wings, soft drinks, sides of ranch and blue cheese dressing.

Everything was rather typical about the place, except for one thing: There were no booths or servers—let alone a building.

Wings on Wheels, you see, was a virtual brand, meaning the only way customers could get food was to order it through an app or website, then wait for it to show up at their front door.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Dec. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcasts Yeah, That's Probably an Ad and Off Madison.

Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering data and insights.

Recommended articles