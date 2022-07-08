How to Follow Up Crowdfunding With Ecommerce and Not Blow It

Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's, Walmart Connect, New Balance, Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities to deliver meaningful experiences, expand retail touch points and keep your customers coming back for more. Sign up now. Sign up now.
Let’s say you had a killer crowdfunding launch for your product. Thousands of backers, smiling faces, great expectations. Against all odds, your campaign got funded and you delivered your product to your customers (mostly) on time.