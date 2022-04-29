Columnist Network

How to Build Augmented Reality Into Your Ecommerce Strategy

Camera technology gets you one step closer to an omnichannel approach

Illustration of a figure looking into a giant phone screen that's taking a picture of a UFO.
AR experiences can significantly impact the customer journey.Getty Images
Headshot of Rose Ahn
By Rose Ahn

3 hours ago

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

Editor’s note: Today’s column is part of a series with Snap on augmented reality. Below, Rose Ahn, vp of partnerships, shares tips on taking the technology’s current capabilities beyond an ad campaign into a fully integrated commerce strategy.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Rose Ahn

Rose Ahn

Rose Ahn, vp, partnerships, manages global partnerships for Publicis Media Exchanged and retail media partnerships for Publicis Commerce.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Retailing

How the Pandemic Prepared Us for the Quasi-Dystopian Experience of Amazon Styleicon-image

By Lisa Lacy

Columnist Network

It’s Time to Reframe How We Think About Augmented Realityicon-image

By Rose Marie Adamo

a globe
Columnist Network

How to Improve Client-Agency Communication During Market Expansionicon-image

By Brady Donnelly

Illustration of a man holding his smartphone up to his face, using an AR filter.
Columnist Network

Don’t Be Daunted by AR—Approach It Like Any New Tech

By Dorothy Hui

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

The Importance of Digital Accessibility in the New Economy

By Ajit Kara

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Stop Talking at Consumers and Start Listening to Them

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital