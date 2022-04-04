CPG & Grocery

How Ecommerce Is Putting a Fresh Spin on the Natural Deodorant Category

That scent wafting in the air? It's au naturale

schoolteacher sitting at a desk outdoors
Dr. Squatch targets consumers on social media with videos that are entertaining and educational.Dr. Squatch
Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Paul Hiebert

5 mins ago

No one knows you stink on Zoom.

0404_COVER_SUSTAIN
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the April 4, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG companies and the broader business of commerce.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Photo of Emily Meyer

Leadership & Talent

Former Labor and Delivery Nurse Emily Meyer Went From Kindness to Kind Snacks

By Paul Hiebert

grocery delivery

CPG & Grocery

Ultrafast Grocery Delivery Shifts How People Think About Shopping for Everyday Essentials

By Paul Hiebert

illustration of various food products alongside someone in PPE

CPG & Grocery

The Pandemic Caused a Change in Product Sampling That’s Here to Stay for Many Brands

By Paul Hiebert

oreo mondelez snack

CPG & Grocery

Mondelēz Aims to Help Shoppers Regain Control After More Than a Year of Stressful Snacking

By Paul Hiebert

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


4 Ways to Reach New Audiences With Cross-Border Business

By Clément Schvartz


Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data


The Key Trends Shaping the Addressable TV Market

By Ben Antier, Cofounder and CEO, Publica


What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps?

By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi