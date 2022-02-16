Black consumers in America are embracing veganism and vegetarianism at unprecedented rates. According to the Pew Research Center, 8% of Black people identify as vegan and another 8% say they’re vegetarian, significantly higher numbers than the 3% and 3.4%, respectively, of the general population that says they do not eat animal products. Nearly a third of people of color in the U.S. reported cutting down on meat in recent years, per a 2019 Gallup poll, compared to about one-fifth of white Americans.