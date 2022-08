At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

Facebook Live Shopping became the latest victim of the emergence of Reels on Facebook and Instagram, as parent company Meta said Wednesday that it will sunset the option as of Oct. 1.