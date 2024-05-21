Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Dan O’Leary, J.M. Smucker svp and general manager for sweet baked snacks and pet food, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to offer insights into growing into his leadership role by approaching everything from teams to strategy as a building exercise.

Early in his career, O’Leary realized that “if you don’t find some different paths, you’re not going to stand out at all.”

Even though he has worked at a series of CPG and food companies, O’Leary has made a point of raising his hand for the complicated and unpopular opportunities. These choices gave him the opportunity to stretch, feel uncomfortable, and thus differentiate himself.

Roles at Mizkan and Hostess gave O’Leary the opportunity to lean into his passion for building. Whether it be building brands, building teams or building strategy, O’Leary considers himself a builder first.

One key to building brands is increasing household penetration, and O’Leary learned to have a maniacal focus on customer acquisition during his time at Digitas. He shares a story about taking a whole new approach to increase usage for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. He took the lead from the consumer and embraced learnings about how they were using the product to create a new marketing strategy.

As a leader, O’Leary prioritizes communication. Even when he thinks he’s communicating too much, he has often realized he could do a little more. Now at J.M. Smucker, O’Leary sends a weekly email to keep the team informed about progress, united around goals, and clear about their next steps and objectives.

Mentorship both from his leaders and team has been key to helping O’Leary grow as a leader. One mentor, Jill Baskin, former CMO of Hershey’s, helped him realize that there are “a lot of times when good can be good enough, and a lot of times when great is not good enough and you have to strive for excellent.” Another mentor was someone who reports to O’Leary and whose example of balancing parenthood and career helped him think about how to make the right trade-offs when he became a father.

