Creators on OnlyFans Can Add Stores From Ecommerce Platform Spring to Their Profiles

Creators on subscription content platform OnlyFans can sell personalized merchandies to their fans following an integration with the Spring platform from Amaze Software.

OnlyFans creators with stores on Spring can connect those stores directly to their profiles on the platform and offer digital and physical merchandise such as calendars, puzzles and T-shirts directly to fans.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter and model Paige VanZant was one of the first OnlyFans creators on board, and custom merchandise including apparel, backpacks, notebooks and stickers is available for direct sale to her fans via her OnlyFans profile.

OnlyFans/Spring

OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan said in a statement, “Our creator community was looking for merchandise options to be able to share another side of their business with fans. As a creator-first organization, there are over 3 million creators on OnlyFans, meaning over 3 million small businesses now have access to a new monetization tool.”

Chief strategy and operations officer Keily Blair added, “Integrating a choice of ecommerce options for OnlyFans creators reflects the important role OnlyFans plays in the creator economy. By choosing to focus on integrations that support our creators’ businesses, we are ensuring a creator-first approach to strategic partnerships and platform growth.”

And Amaze CEO Aaron Day said, “Amaze cares about creator monetization and, by bringing new products and functionality, we put the power in the hands of the creator. This integration with OnlyFans enables a whole set of motivated creators with a new revenue stream and opportunity to connect with their fans in a new, innovative way.”