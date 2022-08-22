At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

The TLC reality series So Freakin Cheap, which debuted last year, features people going to great lengths to stretch a dollar. A mother attempts to plan her daughter’s wedding without spending more than $750. After frying eggs in a skillet, a man uses the hot pan to press his pants rather than plug in a clothing iron. There’s dumpster diving, too.