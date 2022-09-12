Food & Beverage Chipotle Wants Your Dad to Wipe His Hands on His Favorite Pants Without Hesitation The QSR is building on napkin shorts fever Chipotle revealed its latest meme-inspired product.Chipotle By Lisa Lacy1 min ago The annals of brand merch run the gamut from Instacart couture to Popeye’s uniforms and everything in between. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Lisa Lacy @lisalacy lisa.lacy@adweek.com Lisa Lacy is Adweek's commerce editor. Recommended articles