On this episode of Brave Commerce, Vinny Rinaldi, head of media and analytics at The Hershey Company, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss the significance of holistic understanding, collaboration, data-driven insights and consumer-centric strategies in marketing.

Rinaldi’s career journey stands out for its curiosity-driven approach. He describes his career as a series of “boomerangs,” where he ventures into different sectors to learn, take on challenges and contribute to the industry’s growth. This winding path has allowed him to gain a deep understanding of the marketing ecosystem.

When talking about the evolving marketing landscape, Rinaldi emphasizes the importance of aligning media and retail strategies, and finding common ground for partnership. He shares insights on how to improve relationships with retailers, making them better partners for mutual growth.

The conversation also addresses the intricate dynamics of media, where retailers are now both distribution centers and media sources. Rinaldi touches on the challenge of integrating media strategies across various touch points and channels.

He also addresses the challenges of data management and the merging domains of marketing and supply chain management. Rinaldi shares that achieving a holistic media ecosystem requires understanding both sides of the business and leveraging data effectively. He suggests that organizational alignment, technology and better planning will be key to achieving this goal.

Key takeaways: