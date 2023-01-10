In this episode of Brave Commerce, Michal Geller, president of ecommerce and digital at Newell Brands, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss retail media and ecommerce attribution.

Geller shares his experience using retail media as a productive media platform. He explains how brands can utilize retail media to develop strong relationships with retailers. Once brands align with retailers, both sides can use retail media together to generate profit.

Geller discusses how brands can use data and analytics to drive profitable growth. For example, when a brand identifies who a consumer is, they can develop products that might solve their needs. Ultimately, the brand can target the consumer with the right offers and product portfolio to entice them to purchase and inspire consumer loyalty and obsession.

Finally, Geller speaks on attribution, and how even when in-person sales might outweigh ecommerce, any brand with a digital presence should pay attention to ecommerce. At every digital touchpoint, it is essential to recognize that consumers are buying your product in many ways.

Key Takeaways: