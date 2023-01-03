Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: The State of the Current Talent Ecosystem

Lisa Mann of Raines International on hiring talent and the value of soft skills

Lisa Mann shares why she came out of retirement in the middle of the pandemic to take a new job outside her experience in CPG.Adweek
By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

In this episode of Brave Commerce, Lisa Mann, managing director and CMO of Raines International, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss the state of the current talent ecosystem. 

Mann shares why she came out of retirement in the middle of the pandemic to take a new job outside her experience in CPG. She says she was attracted to creating a true talent ecosystem and implementing executive search, assessments and leadership consulting. Fast forward to today, Mann says the talent ecosystem she is now a part of is unlike any other and has been since the pandemic started. For instance, she says talent ambitions are big and complex for many companies since they realize that they need to recruit people with the talent and agility to navigate hard economic times.

To succeed in the recruitment process, Mann says interviewers need to mitigate bias, and interviewees need to market themselves like a product. She says it’s beneficial for the interviewee to address questions and concerns with the interviewer. Mann says soft skills are becoming more important for recruiting C-suite executive roles. To lead a team, executives must be well-versed in listening, collaborating, and influencing their team.

Key Takeaways: 

  • The talent ecosystem has become more complex since the pandemic.
  • Preparation from both parties is crucial for interviews.
  • Having those soft skills in addition to hard skills is crucial for any leadership position.

