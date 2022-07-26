Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: PacSun's President and Co-CEO on Consumer Identity, Product Inclusivity and Digital Transformation

Brie Olson and Alfred Chang discuss how they promote inclusivity with their product while still catering to their target audience

By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Brie Olson and Alfred Chang, the President and Co-CEO of PacSun, join hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss consumer identity. Brie and Alfred speak on how PacSun, as a clothing brand, is catering to evolving views on gender and gender neutrality. They explain how they promote inclusivity with their product while still catering to their target audience.

Headshot of Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

