On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Brie Olson and Alfred Chang, the President and Co-CEO of PacSun, join hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss consumer identity. Brie and Alfred speak on how PacSun, as a clothing brand, is catering to evolving views on gender and gender neutrality. They explain how they promote inclusivity with their product while still catering to their target audience.