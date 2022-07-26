Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's , Walmart Connect , New Balance , Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities in retail marketing. Sign up now .

On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Brie Olson and Alfred Chang, the President and Co-CEO of PacSun, join hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss consumer identity. Brie and Alfred speak on how PacSun, as a clothing brand, is catering to evolving views on gender and gender neutrality. They explain how they promote inclusivity with their product while still catering to their target audience.