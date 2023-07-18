Strengthen customer loyalty, amplify brand recognition and reconnect with your audience. Download our new guide with Fooji .

“Sometimes people say being early is the same as being wrong,” said Stu Landesberg, founder and CEO of sustainable home care brand Grove Collaborative. “I believe being early is the same as having a head start.”

This mantra has been fully embodied by the work of Grove Collaborative. From humble beginnings in a 900-square-foot storage facility, the company is now the leader in sustainable CPG products and had a $1.5 billion IPO.

How did Landesberg and his team do it? By staying true to their mission to change the CPG category in a way that positively impacts human and environmental health. Beyond its mission, Grove Collaborative also prides itself on offering effective products that inspire consumer loyalty.

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Landesberg discusses the brand’s “zero waste, zero plastic” goal, which has made consumers want to take a chance on them and stick with their products since the company started in 2012.

He also advises up-and-coming disruptor brands to similarly stand for something different and worthwhile when compared to competitors. He emphasizes that trust and authenticity is essential when it comes to inspiring consumers to purchase products both online and in stores.

On a company level, Landesberg also speaks to long-term team building while rapidly scaling a company. He mentions that great employees want to work for a company with a great mission.

Key takeaways: