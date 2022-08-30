Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Mark Edmonson, chief marketing officer of Materne North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss diverse representation. He talks about his experience as a marketer and how he came to his current position with Marterne. Edmonson speaks on the importance of DEI and being represented as a Black gay man in the marketing field. Recognizing the importance of representation, Edmonson explains his recruiting efforts and how he is creating mentorship opportunities with historically Black colleges.