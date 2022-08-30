Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: How Leveraging Collaboration Can Help Brands Capture New Audiences

Mark Edmonson of Materne North America on diverse representation and capturing new audiences

Adweek
Headshot of Rachel Tipograph Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter
By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

6 mins ago

On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Mark Edmonson, chief marketing officer of Materne North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss diverse representation. He talks about his experience as a marketer and how he came to his current position with Marterne. Edmonson speaks on the importance of DEI and being represented as a Black gay man in the marketing field. Recognizing the importance of representation, Edmonson explains his recruiting efforts and how he is creating mentorship opportunities with historically Black colleges.

Headshot of Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Headshot of Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

