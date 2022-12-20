In this episode of Brave Commerce, Jim Mollica, chief marketing officer of Bose, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss several ways brands can communicate and connect with their consumers.

Mollica shares his experiences of marketing a product in the entertainment, apparel and consumer electronics industries. Although very different from one another, he explains how creating stories and building fandoms around the product secures engagement of products in all three industries. Mollica then shares Dr. Bose’s success with this strategy.

They also discuss how first-party insight data helped him and his team clearly define who Bose wants to serve and ultimately the mission and vision of the company. Mollica then says his partnership with Bose’s product team helped him develop a single voice of the consumer. With the content being associated with one core voice, Mollica says that he and his team are able to optimize content creation where they can learn even more insights to develop clear brand messaging.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Key Takeaways: