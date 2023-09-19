How do retail media networks factor into smart martech? Find out at the Retail Media Summit , on November 2. Save your spot—and 35% .

On this episode of Brave Commerce, Andrew Katz, chief marketing officer at Athletic Brewing Company, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to talk about the evolving nonalcoholic beer market and how Athletic Brewing is seizing this opportune moment.

Katz takes us on a journey into Athletic Brewing’s origins, tracing it back to founders Bill Shufelt and John Walker. He also reveals that a significant majority of Athletic Brewing’s consumers are millennials and Gen Z, driven by a desire for healthier choices and mindfulness.

The primary demographic for nonalcoholic beer consists of existing beer drinkers. However, Katz emphasizes that Athletic Brewing’s products aren’t mere substitutes; they represent incremental purchases, making them the preferred choice for retailers.

When it comes to strategy, Katz highlights Athletic Brewing’s omnichannel approach, designed to engage consumers across various platforms and foster loyalty through repeat purchases.

The conversation concludes by exploring the delicate balance between maintaining an entrepreneurial spirit and scaling as a larger company. Katz highlights the importance of intentionally hiring individuals who align with the company’s mission and involving founders in the hiring process to preserve the vibrant culture they created.

Key takeaways: