Brave Commerce Podcast: Adapting to New Cultures

In this episode of Brave Commerce, hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter are joined by Jay Sethi, CMO of Diageo Beer Co. at Diageo. Sethi paints a picture of multicultural neighborhoods sharing the foods and flavors they love, thus expanding one another’s taste and perspectives.

Sethi backs up this idyllic vision with a unique approach to following immigration data to predict consumer trends. He speaks to serving “the total American consumer” with authenticity and empathy. Using the example of Diageo’s acquisition of Lone River Ranch Water, Sethi discusses shaping the future of your category in a way that reflects culture in the best possible way. Heritage, he says, helps brands to secure and sustain a place in the hearts and minds of their customers.

When you take the time to expose yourself to the full spectrum of American communities—whether you are a marketer, business dev leader, agency exec or in any other role—you develop a deeper understanding of America’s amazing diversity (in the most literal sense of that word). This understanding will shape your product development, marketing messages and corporate roadmap in meaningful ways that drive growth and customer loyalty.

Looking to the future, he sees the emerging buying power of Gen Z as the force to follow in determining the next steps for your brand strategy.

Key Takeaways:

Immigration data is an often overlooked predictor of consumer trends.

Taking a multicultural approach to your brand strategy drives growth and retention.

Gen Z prizes authenticity and their buying power is only increasing.

