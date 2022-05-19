Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce: Bacardi's Digital Shelf Extends to Stores

Digital commerce lead Katie Kirkpatrick on rallying workers and the future of ecommerce

By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

Katie Kirkpatrick, vp of digital commerce at Bacardi, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss how the digital shelf influences omnichannel consumers. She talks about how employees are inspired to develop an “ownership mentality” and take pride in their work at Bacardi.

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

