Brave Commerce: Bacardi's Digital Shelf Extends to Stores

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .
Katie Kirkpatrick, vp of digital commerce at Bacardi, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss how the digital shelf influences omnichannel consumers. She talks about how employees are inspired to develop an “ownership mentality” and take pride in their work at Bacardi.