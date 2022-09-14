Fashion & Apparel Blake Shelton and Lands’ End Create a Clothing Line You Can Wear Again and Again The brand tapped The Voice coach for its first large-scale campaign in years Shelton's laidback demeanor was the perfect fit for what the brand envisioned in its campaign.Lands' End By Leslie Blount39 seconds ago Move over Gwen Stefani—there’s a new “fashion icon” in the household. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Leslie Blount Leslie Blount is an Adweek contributor who writes about brands and culture. Recommended articles