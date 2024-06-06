Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fresh off her lead role in the sports-themed drama Challengers, Zendaya has inked a deal with Swedish sneaker brand On for a multi-year gig that spans product development, global promotion and creative campaigns.

To announce the relationship, On has dropped a cinematic 60-second film with the actor surrounded by dozens of dancers in an indoor stadium. The visually striking homage to movement—with a bit of Busby Berkeley-style choreography tossed in—leans into both the brand’s athletic roots and also its lifestyle aspirations.

On linked with the Euphoria star—and standout Met Gala guest—because she has “become an influential voice of her generation and a fashion icon,” per the brand’s statement.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time—I’m always wearing them on set or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog,” Zendaya said in a statement, calling the formal alliance “a full-circle moment.”

Famous friends

The buzzy, sustainability-minded On established itself as a performance brand from its 2010 launch, primarily targeting serious runners. It has retained many of those fans: Olympian Hellen Obiri from Kenya won the 2023 Boston marathon wearing the CloudTri 1 race shoe, 21-year-old tennis star Ben Shelton is an ambassador, and Roger Federer is an investor and partner.

At the same time, the fast-growing On has caught the eye of everyone from tech bros to fashionistas, expanding into the competitive activewear territory. Its current focus includes a deeper dive into apparel.

The company expects to double its sales by 2026 to $4 billion, co-CEO and chief financial officer Martin Hoffmann recently told the Financial Times. On’s continued headway happens as the U.S. athletic footwear market has slowed and boutique brands like Allbirds have fallen out of favor with trend-conscious American buyers.

On’s new campaign draws on its recent history of incorporating dance into its sneaker ads. A 2022 short film called Become a Mountain put On shoes on the feet of classically trained ballet dancers for a mesmerizing four-minute “sneaker ballet.”

Speaking to Gen Z(endaya)

While the brand has ties to numerous boldface names, landing Zendaya is a coup in its quest to target Gen Z buyers. The actor is no stranger to endorsements, having worked with Lancôme, Smartwater, CoverGirl and LVMH’s Bulgari and Louis Vuitton, among others. She appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Squarespace and provided the narration for Nike’s tribute to Serena Williams.

The newly released On spot with Zendaya, dubbed “Dream Together,” is directed by female choreographer C Prinz, developed and produced by the brand’s in-house team. Using a running track as its backdrop, the ad aims to show “how sport and movement can connect people from different backgrounds,” especially pertinent in an Olympic year, per the brand.

“This film is the beginning of more stories to come,” David Allemann, On’s co-founder, said in a statement. “We are eager to bring in new and distinctive voices alongside Zendaya.”