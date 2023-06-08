Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

When Ryan Reynolds Tweeted a “Wrexham United” logo on June 8, some may have speculated that the North Wales-based soccer club he co-owns with Rob McElhenney was changing its name or even merging with another team.

Luckily, the owners quickly clarified. The real news is that United Airlines is the team’s latest major sponsor.

In a video posted shortly after the Tweet, Reynolds and McElhenney claim to have mistakenly left out an ampersand between Wrexham and United, fumbling the announcement. Sitting on a couch, the pair spend a minute giving a rambling “apology,” saying that they would never change the club’s name and that they in fact think changing the name should be illegal.

After debating whether to call Wrexham a town or a city, they try and fail to high-five each other to celebrate the club’s recent promotion to the English Soccer League.

Wrexham AFC, United, Reynolds and McElhenney shared the video across social media, with United announcing “We’ll be the wind beneath your wings, Red Dragons.” In his posts, Reynolds notes he “has extensive experience with airplane puns” given that the actor has played a pilot in both The Adam Project and Green Lantern and also teamed up with British Airways for an ad last year.

United will appear on the front of the team’s shirts, replacing TikTok. Reynolds and McElhenney made their TikTok debuts in 2021 to announce that the social media platform would be sponsoring the team.

The Hollywood actors have brought international attention to Wrexham Football Club since buying it in 2021. The team was featured in FIFA 2022 and is the subject of the Amazon Prime series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

The team’s promotion to League Two also brought STōK Cold Brew Coffee as the official stadium sponsor and Betty Buzz as its training kit sponsor. The actors used a similarly humorous approach to announce the stadium naming rights, creating a video showing team members reacting to having their tea replaced with coffee.