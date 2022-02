Tickets to this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles will come with commemorative nonfungible token (NFT) collectible versions customized with each seat number. Two cryptocurrency exchanges—Crypto.com and FTX—will air dueling ads during commercial breaks. And at least some brands have discussed the idea of featuring NFT sales as part of their Super Bowl campaigns this year, according to an anonymous agency source, although details of any actual plans remained tightly guarded at the time of writing.