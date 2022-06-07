Why You Can’t Do Strategy Without Innovation

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
In business, and in marketing and advertising, the word “strategy” is held aloft. It’s as if it is the most prized of all skill sets: It speaks of intellect and cleverness, of brilliant logistical planning and goal fulfillment. Occasionally, it even has a militaristic whiff about it, conjuring up images of attack formations and plans on how to outflank opponents.