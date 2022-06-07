Why You Can’t Do Strategy Without Innovation

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

In business, and in marketing and advertising, the word “strategy” is held aloft. It’s as if it is the most prized of all skill sets: It speaks of intellect and cleverness, of brilliant logistical planning and goal fulfillment. Occasionally, it even has a militaristic whiff about it, conjuring up images of attack formations and plans on how to outflank opponents.